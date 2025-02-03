RIDDER Shower Curtain Soaring 180x200 cm

This soaring textile shower curtain from RIDDER is made of 100% polyester, water-repellent, permeated and coated to extend its service life. Durable material: That textile shower curtain is seamed on all edges. It also has reinforced plastic eyelets to fix the shower curtain rings with a sewn-in, lead-free weighted strap made of environmentally friendly rubber. Easy clean: You can clean the shower curtain in your washing machine according to the care instructions and also iron them on ‚Äã‚Äãthe lowest setting. Important: The curtain must be dried completely before ironing. No harmful substances: Most bathroom curtains from Ridder have the '√ñkoTex' award. This ensures it is free of harmful substances. Hence, the curtain is eco-friendly. Important information - Main colour: White . Printing ink: Purple . Size: approx.180 x 200 cm (L x W) . Material: 100% polyester . Water-repellent impregnated and coated . Environmentally neutral printing inks . High colour stability . High abrasion resistance . Plastic eyelets (no rust possible) . Seamed all around . Weighted strap made of environmentally friendly rubber (TPE - Thermoplastic Elastomers) . Machine washable up to 60 ¬∞C . Don't bleach . Do not tumble dry . Iron on the lowest setting . Do not dry clean . √ñkoTex certified

