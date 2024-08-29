Marketplace.
RIDDER Shower Curtain Satin White 180x200 cm

Fusing loveliness and function, the RIDDER shower curtain Satin White contributes to a nice atmosphere in your bathroom with its woven gloss effects. Made of 100 % polyester, this shower curtain is impregnated and coated, making it water-repellent as well as extremely practical in use. A rubber weight band is sewn into the lower hem, ensuring the curtain hangs nice and straight. Additionally, the curtain is machine washable at up to 60 ¬∞C and can be ironed at a low temperature. Installation is very easy: the shower curtain is equipped with plastic eyelets and can be easily and conveniently hung with shower curtain rings (not included). Let the RIDDER quality brings convince for you! Important information - Colour: White . Material: 100% polyester . Dimension: 180 x 200 cm (W x H) . Impregnated and coated . With woven gloss effects . Water resistant . Can be ironed at low temperatures . Edges hemmed on all four sides . Bottom hem weighted . Plastic eyelets for curtain rings (not included) . Machine washable at up to 60 ¬∞C . Do not bleach, tumble dry and dry clean . Fabric: Polyester: 100%

