RIDDER Shower Curtain Clown vinyl 180x200 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Nemo would feel right at home! Bring a cheerful mood to your bathroom with this Clown textile shower curtain from RIDDER, made of 100% PEVA, water-repellent, to extend the service life. Durable material: The foil shower curtain is additionally reinforced at the top edge and at the eyelets for the shower curtain rings. Waterproof material: This bathroom curtain is made of 100% PEVA, making it waterproof. Easy clean: This bathroom curtain is easily hand-washable. Convenient design: This shower curtain is designed with oversized eyelets. In addition, plastic shower curtain rings are supplied. Important information - Main colour: White . Printing ink: Orange, blue . Size: approx. 180 x 200 cm (L x W) . Material: 100% PEVA (non-chlorinated vinyl) . The upper edge and eyelets for hanging the rings are reinforced . Includes plastic shower curtain rings in white . 100% waterproof . Environmentally neutral printing inks . Colour stable . Washable . Not machine washable

Nemo would feel right at home! Bring a cheerful mood to your bathroom with this Clown textile shower curtain from RIDDER, made of 100% PEVA, water-repellent, to extend the service life. Durable material: The foil shower curtain is additionally reinforced at the top edge and at the eyelets for the shower curtain rings. Waterproof material: This bathroom curtain is made of 100% PEVA, making it waterproof. Easy clean: This bathroom curtain is easily hand-washable. Convenient design: This shower curtain is designed with oversized eyelets. In addition, plastic shower curtain rings are supplied. Important information - Main colour: White . Printing ink: Orange, blue . Size: approx. 180 x 200 cm (L x W) . Material: 100% PEVA (non-chlorinated vinyl) . The upper edge and eyelets for hanging the rings are reinforced . Includes plastic shower curtain rings in white . 100% waterproof . Environmentally neutral printing inks . Colour stable . Washable . Not machine washable

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.