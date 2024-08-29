RIDDER Shower Curtain Pattern Brown 180x200 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Equal parts exotic and functional, the RIDDER shower curtain Pattern Brown contributes to a nice atmosphere in your bathroom with its lovely print and waterproof, abrasion resistant material. This practical shower curtain is made of 100 % PEVA, which is environmentally friendly and requires little maintenance. Additionally, the upper edge and plastic eyelets for shower curtain rings are reinforced and are the basis for a long-life product. Please note the rings are sold separately. Let the RIDDER quality brings convince for you! Important information - Colour: Grey-brown and semitransparent . Material: 100% PEVA . Dimension: 180 x 200 cm (W x H) . Waterproof . Stable colour . Abrasion resistant . Environmentally neutral printing colours . Reinforced upper border and plastic eyelets . Hand washable . Fabric: Polyethylene: 100%

Equal parts exotic and functional, the RIDDER shower curtain Pattern Brown contributes to a nice atmosphere in your bathroom with its lovely print and waterproof, abrasion resistant material. This practical shower curtain is made of 100 % PEVA, which is environmentally friendly and requires little maintenance. Additionally, the upper edge and plastic eyelets for shower curtain rings are reinforced and are the basis for a long-life product. Please note the rings are sold separately. Let the RIDDER quality brings convince for you! Important information - Colour: Grey-brown and semitransparent . Material: 100% PEVA . Dimension: 180 x 200 cm (W x H) . Waterproof . Stable colour . Abrasion resistant . Environmentally neutral printing colours . Reinforced upper border and plastic eyelets . Hand washable . Fabric: Polyethylene: 100%

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.