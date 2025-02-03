Marketplace.
image 1 of RIDDER Shower Curtain Brillant 240x180 cm

RIDDER Shower Curtain Brillant 240x180 cm

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

RIDDER Shower Curtain Brillant 240x180 cm
Equal parts trendy and functional, the RIDDER shower curtain Brillant is a practical, transparent, as well as water-resistant shower curtain which will help keep your bathroom dry and tidy. This practical shower curtain is made of 100% PE, which is totally environmentally friendly and requires little maintenance. Additionally, the upper edge and plastic eyelets for shower curtain rings are reinforced and are the basis for a long-life product. Please note the rings are sold separately. Let the RIDDER quality brings convince for you! Important information - Colour: Transparent . Material: 100% PE . Dimension: 240 x 180 cm (W x H) . Waterproof . Reinforced upper border and plastic eyelets . Hand washable . Fabric: Polyethylene: 100%
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here