Sealskin Shower Curtain Granada 180 cm Beige 217001360

This beige shower curtain Granada from Sealskin will be a perfect divider for your shower area. It's one of the classics of the Sealskin shower curtain collection. Made of waterproof material, this Sealskin shower curtain will keep the rest of your bathroom dry when showering. It can be hand washed with a mild washing detergent. Rings are not included in delivery, but will find compatible Sealskin rings in our web shop (sku: 406080, 406081). Important information - Colour: Beige . Size: 180 x 200 cm (W x H) . Waterproof . Can be hand washed with a mild washing detergent . Rings are not included, but separately available (406080, 406081) . Fabric: PEVA: 100%

