RIDDER Shower Curtain Geo Textile

The RIDDER shower curtain Geo contributes to a tranquil atmosphere in your bathroom with a soothing print. This shower curtain is made of high-quality 100 % polyester, which is water-repellent and is extremely practical in use. A band is sewn into the lower hem, which ensures the shower curtain falls nicely for a more pleasant shower experience. The curtain is machine washable at up to 60¬∞C and can be ironed at low temperatures. Installation is very easy: the shower curtain is equipped with plastic eyelets and can be easily and conveniently hung with shower curtain rings (not included). Let the RIDDER quality convince you! Important information - Colour: White and multicolor . Material: 100% Polyester . Dimensions: 180 x 200 cm (W x H) . Water-repellent impregnated . Reinforced plastic eyelets . Edges hemmed on all four sides . Rubber(TPE - Thermoplastic Elastomers) weight band at the lower edge . Machine washable up to 60 ¬∞ C . Shower curtain rings not included . Iron on lowest temperature . Do not bleach, tumble dry anddry clean . Fabric: Polyester: 100%