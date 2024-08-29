Sealskin Shower Curtain Madeira 240 cm White 238501510

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This shower curtain Madeira from Sealskin will be a perfect divider for your shower area. The bath curtain is one of the classics of the Sealskin shower curtain collection and thanks to its plain colour, it can be perfectly combined with other bathroom accessories. Made of waterproof polyester material, this bath curtain will keep the rest of your bathroom dry when you're showering. Please note that rings are not included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Fabric . Size: 240 x 200 cm (W x L) . Waterproof . Weighted hem . Rings are not included . Fabric: Polyester: 100%

This shower curtain Madeira from Sealskin will be a perfect divider for your shower area. The bath curtain is one of the classics of the Sealskin shower curtain collection and thanks to its plain colour, it can be perfectly combined with other bathroom accessories. Made of waterproof polyester material, this bath curtain will keep the rest of your bathroom dry when you're showering. Please note that rings are not included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Fabric . Size: 240 x 200 cm (W x L) . Waterproof . Weighted hem . Rings are not included . Fabric: Polyester: 100%

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.