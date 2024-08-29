Marketplace.
image 1 of Sealskin Shower Curtain Madeira 180x200 cm Blue
image 1 of Sealskin Shower Curtain Madeira 180x200 cm Blueimage 2 of Sealskin Shower Curtain Madeira 180x200 cm Blueimage 3 of Sealskin Shower Curtain Madeira 180x200 cm Blue

Sealskin Shower Curtain Madeira 180x200 cm Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£42.99

£42.99/each

Sealskin Shower Curtain Madeira 180x200 cm Blue
This shower curtain Madeira from Sealskin will be a perfect divider for your shower area. The bath curtain is one of the classics of the Sealskin shower curtain collection and thanks to its plain blue colour, it can be perfectly combined with other bathroom accessories. Made of waterproof polyester material, this bath curtain will keep the rest of your bathroom dry when you're showering. Please note that rings are not included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: Blue . Material: 100% polyester . Size: 180 x 200 cm (W x H) . Water repellent . Weighted hem . Rings are not included

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here