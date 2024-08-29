Beach Towels 2 pcs Anthracite 60x135 cm Fabric 400 GSM

These soft and comfortable beach towels are an ideal choice to take to the pool, beach or on holidays! Soft material: The towel is made from a soft fabric that has a good water absorption and can achieve quick drying in a short time. In addition, this material can also keep the sand from sticking to the swim towel and make it easy to shake the sand off the beach towel. Non-slip: The swim towel is equipped with a 60 cm wide and 15 cm long cover which makes it easy to attach the towel to your beach chair and ensures it stays in place. Lightweight and portable: The travel towel is lightweight and takes up very little space when folded. Wide applications: The beach blanket is suitable for vacations, surfing, yoga, cruising, hiking, camping, sporting events, etc. It will bring you comfort on every occasion or holiday. Good to know:The chairs are not included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: Fabric (84% cotton, 16% polyester) . Size: 60 x 135 cm (L x W) . Fabric weight: 400 GSM . Delivery contains: . 2 x Beach towel