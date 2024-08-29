Marketplace.
image 1 of Beach Towels 2 pcs Anthracite 60x135 cm Fabric 400 GSM
image 1 of Beach Towels 2 pcs Anthracite 60x135 cm Fabric 400 GSMimage 2 of Beach Towels 2 pcs Anthracite 60x135 cm Fabric 400 GSMimage 3 of Beach Towels 2 pcs Anthracite 60x135 cm Fabric 400 GSMimage 4 of Beach Towels 2 pcs Anthracite 60x135 cm Fabric 400 GSMimage 5 of Beach Towels 2 pcs Anthracite 60x135 cm Fabric 400 GSM

Beach Towels 2 pcs Anthracite 60x135 cm Fabric 400 GSM

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£30.99

£30.99/each

Beach Towels 2 pcs Anthracite 60x135 cm Fabric 400 GSM
These soft and comfortable beach towels are an ideal choice to take to the pool, beach or on holidays! Soft material: The towel is made from a soft fabric that has a good water absorption and can achieve quick drying in a short time. In addition, this material can also keep the sand from sticking to the swim towel and make it easy to shake the sand off the beach towel. Non-slip: The swim towel is equipped with a 60 cm wide and 15 cm long cover which makes it easy to attach the towel to your beach chair and ensures it stays in place. Lightweight and portable: The travel towel is lightweight and takes up very little space when folded. Wide applications: The beach blanket is suitable for vacations, surfing, yoga, cruising, hiking, camping, sporting events, etc. It will bring you comfort on every occasion or holiday. Good to know:The chairs are not included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: Fabric (84% cotton, 16% polyester) . Size: 60 x 135 cm (L x W) . Fabric weight: 400 GSM . Delivery contains: . 2 x Beach towel

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here