20 Piece Towel Set Black and Grey Cotton

This towel set consists of 20 towels in different sizes, which are really practical for your daily cleaning, drying, wiping, dusting, and more. Super soft and absorbent material: These towels are made of 100% cotton which is soft, durable, and breathable. The soft cotton fabric also makes these towels more absorbent and soaks up more liquid while cleaning. Generous 20-pack: This towel set includes 10 kitchen towels and 10 guest towels, which means you will always have a clean one when you need it. Wide range of usage: The kitchen hand towels are perfect for kitchen cleaning, which can be used to clean cups, dishes, cookware, stovetop, or other common kitchen items. The guest towels are also ideal for guest bathrooms, guest rooms, or holiday chalets. Easy cleaning: The towels are machine washable and safe to dry, tumble dry low. Important information - Colour: Black and grey . Material: 100% Cotton . Delivery contains: . 10 x Kitchen towel: 50 x 70 cm (L x W) . 10 x Guest towel: 50 x 50 cm (L x W)