Bed Frame White Solid Wood Pine 100x200 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Take the modern route to your bedroom with this wooden bed frame! It makes a practical and decorative addition to your interior. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy and stable frame: The wooden frames ensure sturdiness and stability. Comfortable headboard: The classic headboard let you rest comfortably while reading or watching a movie. Eye-catching design: The headboard and footboard design is decorative and practical. It adds a unique style and comfort. Note:The delivery includes a bed frame only. The mattress is not included. You can check our shop for the matching mattresses. This bed frame is suitable for a mattress measuring 100 x 200 cm. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood . Bed frame dimensions: 205.5 x 106 x 69.5 cm (L x W x H) . Headboard dimensions: 106 x 4 x 100 cm (W x D x H) . Suitable mattress size: 100 x 200 cm (W x L) (mattress not included) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bed frame . 1 x Headboard

Take the modern route to your bedroom with this wooden bed frame! It makes a practical and decorative addition to your interior. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy and stable frame: The wooden frames ensure sturdiness and stability. Comfortable headboard: The classic headboard let you rest comfortably while reading or watching a movie. Eye-catching design: The headboard and footboard design is decorative and practical. It adds a unique style and comfort. Note:The delivery includes a bed frame only. The mattress is not included. You can check our shop for the matching mattresses. This bed frame is suitable for a mattress measuring 100 x 200 cm. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood . Bed frame dimensions: 205.5 x 106 x 69.5 cm (L x W x H) . Headboard dimensions: 106 x 4 x 100 cm (W x D x H) . Suitable mattress size: 100 x 200 cm (W x L) (mattress not included) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bed frame . 1 x Headboard

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.