Bed Frame Grey Solid Wood Pine 150x200 cm King Size

Featuring a simple yet timeless design, this wooden bed frame is meant to make a truly practical and decorative addition to your bedroom. Premium material: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy bed frame: The wooden frame ensures sturdiness and stability. The slats provide additional support for your bed. It extends the lifetime of your mattress by absorbing most of the stress and weight on the bed. Comfortable support: The bed headboard provides you with excellent back support when sitting up on the bed to read or watch movies. Note:The mattress is not included. You can check our shop for the matching mattresses. This wooden bed frame is suitable for a mattress measuring 150 x 200 cm (5FT King Size). Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Solid pinewood . Overall dimensions: 205.5 x 156 x 100 cm (L x W x H) . Sleeping height from the ground: 21 cm . Suitable mattress size: 150 x 200 cm (W x L) (5FT King Size) (mattress is not included) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bed frame . 1 x Headboard

