Bed Frame Grey Solid Wood 160x200 cm

Featuring a simple yet timeless design, this wooden bed frame is meant to make a truly practical and decorative addition to your bedroom. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy and stable frame: The wooden frames of the bed ensure sturdiness and stability. Comfortable support: The bed headboard provides you with excellent back support when sitting up on the bed to read or watch movies. Timeless design: The colour and design of the bed base could easily blend into your interior. Note:The mattress is not included. You can check our shop for the matching mattresses. This bed frame is suitable for a mattress measuring 160 x 200 cm. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Solid pinewood . Bed frame dimensions: 205.5 x 165.5 x 31 cm (L x W x H) . Headboard dimensions: 163.5 x 3 x 81 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable mattress size: 160 x 200 cm (W x L) (mattress not included) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bed frame . 1 x Headboard

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)