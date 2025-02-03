Bed Frame with Headboard Black 160x200 cm Solid Wood

Enjoy a good night's sleep in this wooden bed frame! It makes a practical and decorative addition to your interior. Durable material: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Made of solid pinewood, this bed is sturdy and durable. Plywood slats: The plywood slats provide good weight distribution, ensuring your mattress with much-needed support and breathability. Functional headboard and footboard: The headboard and footboard of the wooden bed can keep your mattress in place. Also, the headboard provides you with excellent back support when you sit up in bed to read or watch TV. Good to know: A mattress is not included with this bed. We do offer a various selection of mattresses. You can check our shop for a matching mattress. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Solid pinewood . Overall bed dimensions: 205.5 x 165.5 x 80.5 cm (L x W x H) . Clearance height under the bed: 21 cm . Suitable mattress size (mattress not included): 160 x 200 cm (W x L) . Assembly required: Yes

