Bed Frame Smoked Oak 90x190 cm Single Engineered Wood

Get a better restful night's sleep from this bed frame! It makes a welcoming addition to any bedroom. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Metal legs: The bed is supported by sturdy metal legs, which ensure its stability, safety and firmness. Plywood slats: The plywood slats provide good weight distribution, ensuring that the mattress stays in place with every twist and turn of your body during sleep. Good to know: A mattress is not included with this bed. We do offer a various selection of mattresses. You can check our shop for a matching mattress. Important information - Colour: Smoked oak . Bed frame material: Engineered wood, metal . Slat material: Plywood . Overall dimensions: 193 x 93 x 20 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable mattress size: 90 x 190 cm Single (W x L) (mattress is not included) . Assembly required: Yes

