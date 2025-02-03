Bed Frame Solid Wood 150x200 cm King Size

Marketplace.
Featuring a simple yet timeless design, this wooden bed frame is meant to make a truly practical and decorative addition to your bedroom. Premium material: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy and stable frame: The wooden frames of the bed ensure sturdiness and stability. Comfortable support: The bed headboard provides you with excellent back support when sitting up on the bed to read or watch movies. Timeless design: The colour and design of the bed base could easily blend into your interior. Note:The mattress is not included. You can check our shop for the matching mattresses (150 x 200 cm 5FT King Size). Important information - Material: Solid pinewood (untreated) . Bed frame overall dimensions: 205.5 x 155.5 x 100 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable mattress size: 150 x 200 cm (W x L) 5FT King Size (mattress not included) . Headboard dimensions: 155.5 x 4 x 100 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bed frame . 1 x Headboard
