Marketplace.
Flora Scape 8 Size - XXXL - 72x17x32cm

Flora Scape 8 Size - XXXL - 72x17x32cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£199.99

£199.99/each

Flora Scape 8 Size - XXXL - 72x17x32cm
This Aqua d'ella flora scape will make an exciting decoration in your aquarium. With perfect detailling, the flora scape adds a natural feeling to the environment in your tank. Made of safe and nontoxic polyresin, the aquarium decor is suitable for both freshwater and saltwater and is pH neutral. Important information - Colour: Multicolour . Material: Polyresin . Dimensions: 72 x 17 x 32 cm (L x W x H) . Size: XXXL . Safe and nontoxic for use in both freshwater and saltwater aquariums

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here