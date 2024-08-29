Marketplace.
Dragon Stones 10 kg Grey 10-40 cm

Dragon Stones 10 kg Grey 10-40 cm
These dragon stones come in a variety of shapes, giving an appealing and distinctive look to your aquarium. Natural and safe: The dragon rock is 100% natural and safe. It does not contain any artificial additives or coatings, so it behaves in a water-neutral way and does not release any polluting substances. Decoration: With beautiful natural shaping, the aquarium dragon stones provide an attractive and detailed focal feature to your fish tank or aquarium. Benefits: Thanks to the heavily textured and pitted surface, aquarium dragon rocks allow for easy attachment of plants and mosses. Additionally, there are many small holes and mini caves formed by erosion on the dragon stones, making them an ideal hiding place for small shrimps and fishes. Wide applications: These dragon rocks are also suitable for micro-landscaping, garden landscaping, bonsai tree displays, etc. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Dragon stone . Size: 10-40 cm . Weight: 10 kg

