Nicola Spring 2 Piece Christmas Door Stop Set - Santa & Reindeer

Bring some seasonal rustic chic to your home or workplace with this set of Santa and Reindeer Door Stops - part of the immensely popular Nicola Spring Homewares collection.

Plush Door Stoppers have become an almost ubiquitous Interior Design Accessories trend in recent years, and with this set of Santa and Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer door stops, you'll find it easy to add an extra dash of warmth and Christmas Spirit to any room.

With Santa standing a cute 32cm tall with a sturdy 1kg of sand inside and Rudolph standing at 33cm with 1kg of sand inside, you can rely on them to hold the door for you all day long. Santa's beautiful red fabric hat and Rudolphs interchangeable gold or silver sequin coat ensures they will always be dressed to impress.

Whether your home is decked out to the 9's for the christmas madness to begin, or you want subtle touches of seasonal spirit - with Santa and Rudolph, your door is always open. Invite them in today!