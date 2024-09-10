Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Hanging Halloween Ghost Animatronic Prop for Indoor Outdoor
image 1 of HOMCOM Hanging Halloween Ghost Animatronic Prop for Indoor Outdoorimage 2 of HOMCOM Hanging Halloween Ghost Animatronic Prop for Indoor Outdoorimage 3 of HOMCOM Hanging Halloween Ghost Animatronic Prop for Indoor Outdoorimage 4 of HOMCOM Hanging Halloween Ghost Animatronic Prop for Indoor Outdoorimage 5 of HOMCOM Hanging Halloween Ghost Animatronic Prop for Indoor Outdoor

HOMCOM Hanging Halloween Ghost Animatronic Prop for Indoor Outdoor

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.99

£29.99/each

HOMCOM Hanging Halloween Ghost Animatronic Prop for Indoor Outdoor
Unleash spine-chilling thrills with the HOMCOM Animated Halloween Prop, featuring a sinister hanging ghost whose arms contort as you desire. Triggered by touch or piercing screams, this fiendish figure shake its body, boasts eerie red glowing eyes, and howls menacingly, making it a standout Halloween outdoor decoration for any haunted house or outdoor Halloween decor.
Hanging ghost design with a bendable arm;Body shakes when activated;Features ghastly red glowing eyes;

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here