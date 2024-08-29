HOMCOM 240cm Pumpkin Ghost Inflatable Halloween Decoration

Let the ghoulishly scary, yet super fun design of this HOMCOM inflatable make your Halloween party this year and beyond. 240cm tall to make a huge impression, its design consists of pumpkin head on a ghost, with its arms stretched out: a design both kids and adults will like. Inside there are two LED lights and colour-changing lights in the eyes for an exciting effect when it's dark. Made from durable polyester, the shell is weather-resistant with an IP44 rating for safety outdoors, and it inflates quickly when plugged into the mains for effortless operation, saving you time to focus on having fun.