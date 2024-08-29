HOMCOM 1.2m Witch Ghost Halloween Inflatable Decoration Lights Fan

Bring fun and fright into Halloween night with this inflatable decoration from HOMCOM. It's made into a witch ghost design, which holds a pumpkin lantern: it is fun and impressive for both children and adults. Durable and weather-resistant polyester forms the shell for safety indoors and outdoors, and it comes with a pump which inflates it very quickly. Fitted with inner LED lights and a small fan, it lights up and blows around for an extra cool effect. An excellent way to liven up the scariest time of the year.