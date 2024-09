A&R Towels Baby/Toddler Babiezz Sublimation Hooded Towel - White - One Size

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

A super soft 385gsm hooded towel. This article may initially be used as a wrap for newborns and then as a towel as the baby grows. The hood has a polyester border which can be printed in full-colour sublimation. Inside of the towel is 100% cotton. 75 x 75cm.

A super soft 385gsm hooded towel. This article may initially be used as a wrap for newborns and then as a towel as the baby grows. The hood has a polyester border which can be printed in full-colour sublimation. Inside of the towel is 100% cotton. 75 x 75cm.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.