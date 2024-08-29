Riva Home Oakdale Tree Design Eyelet Curtains - Silver - 66 x 54in (168 x 137cm)

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Oakdale curtains feature a timeless design of oaktree motifs. These curtains are hard-wearing and do not stain easily, making them perfect for households with children or pets.. With stainless steel eyelet holes, the Oakdale curtains are easy to hang and only require a curtain pole for installation. No need for hooks or rings. Internal eyelet diameter: 4cm, external diameter: 6cm. Hand wash only.

The Oakdale curtains feature a timeless design of oaktree motifs. These curtains are hard-wearing and do not stain easily, making them perfect for households with children or pets.. With stainless steel eyelet holes, the Oakdale curtains are easy to hang and only require a curtain pole for installation. No need for hooks or rings. Internal eyelet diameter: 4cm, external diameter: 6cm. Hand wash only.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.