Riva Home Eclipse Blackout Eyelet Curtains - Silver - 66 x 54in (168 x 137cm)

Whether you prefer a bright and cheery room or a more natural atmosphere, the Eclipse curtains have a shade for you. These effective blackout curtains have a 3-pass blackout lining to ensure you have a good night`s sleep. The Eclipse curtain is an energy efficient choice as they are temperature controlled, making your room cool in summer and warm in winter. With stainless steel eyelet holes, the Eclipse curtains are easy to hang and only require a curtain pole for installation. Easy to hang with no need for hooks or rings. These curtains are hard-wearing and do not stain easily, making them perfect for households with children or pets. Internal eyelet diameter: 4cm, external diameter: 6cm. Materials: 100% polyester. Machine washable.

