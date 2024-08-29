Marketplace.
Gaun Plastic Poultry Feeder With Legs - Green - 4kg

Gaun Plastic Poultry Feeder With Legs - Green - 4kg

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pertemba Global

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£24.00

£24.00/each

Gaun Plastic Poultry Feeder With Legs - Green - 4kg
Tough and durable plastic feeder designed for chickens and game birds. The feeder hopper is filled from the top by removing the lid and it is semi-transparent to allow you to easily view the feed level. The base of the feeder features an anti-waste grille to help prevent food wastage. Comes with detachable legs to help keep the feed away from dirt and feathers. 4kg height is 50.5cm and diameter is 30cm. 8kg height is 58.5cm and diameter is 37cm.

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here