Marketplace.
Arsenal FC Pulse Reversible Duvet And Pillow Case Set - Red - One Size

Arsenal FC Pulse Reversible Duvet And Pillow Case Set - Red - One Size

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pertemba Global

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£32.00

£32.00/each

Arsenal FC Pulse Reversible Duvet And Pillow Case Set - Red - One Size
Arsenal FC reversible duvet and pillow case set. Reversible style 2 designs in 1. Includes one single duvet cover and one pillowcase. Duvet cover size - H: 200cm (78in), D: 135cm (53in). Pillowcase size - H: 50cm (19in), D: 75cm (29in). 100% official licensed merchandise. Materials: 48% cotton, 52% polyester. Machine washable.

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here