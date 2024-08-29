Bathroom Mirror with Shelf Sonoma Oak 50x12x60 cm Engineered Wood

This bathroom mirror with shelf is an excellent addition to your bathroom, giving it a tidy and striking appearance! Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Extra storage shelf: The bath mirror features a bottom shelf that offers extra storage space for placing your bathroom supplies like toothbrushes, facial cleansers, razors, etc. Wall-mounted function: The mirror can be wall-mounted to save floor space, which makes it especially suitable for rooms with limited space. Clear image: The glass mirror face provides a fine and non-distorted reflection, so it is suitable for making up, shaving or checking the suit before going out. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood, powder-coated steel, glass . Dimensions: 50 x 12 x 60 cm (L x W x H) . Shelf size: 50 x 10.5 cm (L x W) . Assembly required: Yes