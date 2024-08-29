Marketplace.
Bathroom Mirror with Shelf Sonoma Oak 50x12x60 cm Engineered Wood

Bathroom Mirror with Shelf Sonoma Oak 50x12x60 cm Engineered Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£44.99

£44.99/each

Bathroom Mirror with Shelf Sonoma Oak 50x12x60 cm Engineered Wood
This bathroom mirror with shelf is an excellent addition to your bathroom, giving it a tidy and striking appearance! Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Extra storage shelf: The bath mirror features a bottom shelf that offers extra storage space for placing your bathroom supplies like toothbrushes, facial cleansers, razors, etc. Wall-mounted function: The mirror can be wall-mounted to save floor space, which makes it especially suitable for rooms with limited space. Clear image: The glass mirror face provides a fine and non-distorted reflection, so it is suitable for making up, shaving or checking the suit before going out. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood, powder-coated steel, glass . Dimensions: 50 x 12 x 60 cm (L x W x H) . Shelf size: 50 x 10.5 cm (L x W) . Assembly required: Yes

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here