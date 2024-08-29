Industrial Storage chest Black 75x40x115 cm Metal

This industrial storage chest will keep your house clean and well-organised! This chest is made of metal, making it sturdy and stable. The storage cabinet has 6 doors, providing ample storage space to keep your items organised and within reach. Each door is equipped with a name tag holder and air vents, which allow you to neatly sort your items into different categories and underline the industrial look. Additionally, it is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Metal . Dimensions: 75 x 40 x 115 cm (W x D x H) . 2 shelves (not adjustable) . With air vents and name tag holders on doors . Metal handle . Total loading capacity: 75 kg . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here