Bathroom cabinet Brown Oak 33x33x120.5 cm Engineered Wood

This bathroom cabinet is an excellent addition to your bathroom, giving it a tidy and striking appearance! Sturdy construction: The powder-coated steel and engineered wood ensure sturdy construction and provide your items with strong support. Space-saving design: The bathroom cupboard makes optimal use of vertical space and takes up little floor space, which is especially suitable for small rooms. Ample storage space: The bathroom storage cabinet offers ample space to easily accommodate your essential toiletries and bath items such as soaps, shampoo, toothpaste, etc. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 33 x 33 x 120.5 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

