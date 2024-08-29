Marketplace.
Vipack Kids Toy Box Kiddy Wood Old Pink
This Kiddy kids toy box from Vipack has three compartments so there is plenty of space to store your toys, books and stuffed animals. The toy chest is made of pink lacquered MDF in combination with solid pine feet and has rounded edges. With its Scandinavian style, this lovely chest will bring style and functionality to your child's room. The toy box can be combined with other furniture from the Vipack Kiddy collection. Important information - Colour: Old pink . Material: Lacquered MDF and pine wood . Dimensions: 80 x 39 x 48 cm (W x D x H) . Solid pine feet . 3 compartments . Rounded edges . Scandinavian design . Easy to assemble

