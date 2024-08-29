Bathroom cabinet Sonoma Oak 33x33x185.5 cm Engineered Wood

This bathroom cabinet is an excellent addition to your bathroom, giving it a tidy and striking appearance! Sturdy construction: The powder-coated steel and engineered wood ensure sturdy construction and provide your items with strong support. Space-saving design: The bathroom cupboard makes optimal use of vertical space and takes up little floor space, which is especially suitable for small rooms. Ample storage space: The bathroom storage cabinet offers ample space to easily accommodate your essential toiletries and bath items such as soaps, shampoo, toothpaste, etc. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 33 x 33 x 185.5 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes