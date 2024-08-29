Bathroom Mirror High Gloss White 90x10.5x37 cm Engineered Wood

Add a touch of aesthetically pleasing into your bathroom with this mirror, which adds a contemporary style to any room! The wall mirror is made of engineered wood and acrylic, making it durable and stable. It features one small shelf in the bottom, which can easily accommodate your essential toiletries and bath items such as soaps, shampoo, toothpaste, etc. Additionally, it is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Stylish and functional, this mirror is surely meant to make your room design authentic and exceptional! Important information - Colour: High gloss white . Material: Engineered wood, acrylic . Dimensions: 90 x 10.5 x 37 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully.