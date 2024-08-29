Marketplace.
Bathroom Mirror High Gloss White 90x10.5x37 cm Engineered Wood

Bathroom Mirror High Gloss White 90x10.5x37 cm Engineered Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£30.99

£30.99/each

Bathroom Mirror High Gloss White 90x10.5x37 cm Engineered Wood
Add a touch of aesthetically pleasing into your bathroom with this mirror, which adds a contemporary style to any room! The wall mirror is made of engineered wood and acrylic, making it durable and stable. It features one small shelf in the bottom, which can easily accommodate your essential toiletries and bath items such as soaps, shampoo, toothpaste, etc. Additionally, it is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Stylish and functional, this mirror is surely meant to make your room design authentic and exceptional! Important information - Colour: High gloss white . Material: Engineered wood, acrylic . Dimensions: 90 x 10.5 x 37 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully.

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here