Sink cabinet Sonoma Oak 80x33x60 cm Engineered Wood

This sink cabinet is meant to be a great addition to your bathroom, giving it a tidy and striking appearance! Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The bathroom sink cabinet has 5 compartments and a door, offering various storage options and extra space to store items in your bathroom. The top of the bathroom cabinet is ideal for placing the sink. Metal feet: The metal feet add a modern and calm style to your interior while ensuring stability. Easy-to-clean surface: The bathroom furniture is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. The sink is not included. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Overall dimensions: 80 x 33 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . Flexible door installation . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here