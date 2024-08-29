LED Bathroom Mirror Concrete Grey 40x8.5x37 cm Acrylic

Add a touch of aesthetically pleasing into your bathroom with this LED mirror, which adds a contemporary style to any room! The wall mirror is made of engineered wood and acrylic, making it durable and stable. This mirror features an RGB light, so the colour of the LED can be change. Additionally, it is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Stylish and functional, this mirror is surely meant to make your room design authentic and exceptional! Note:The mirror is made of lightweight and quality acrylic material, which is safer and stronger than glass. You need to peel the protective film before using the mirror. The product has a USB connector, but the certified 5V USB power source is not included. Important information - Colour: Concrete grey . Material: Engineered wood, acrylic . Dimensions: 40 x 8.5 x 37 cm (W x D x H) . Features an RGB light . Assembly required: Yes . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully.