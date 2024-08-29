Bathroom Vanity cabinet with Black Marble Sinks Solid Wood Teak

This stylish wooden bathroom cabinet with 2 sinks with a beautiful yet simplistic style is a perfect match for your bathroom or washroom decor. The sink cabinet is constructed from solid teak wood which is durable and sturdy enough to place a basin on the top, including other bathroom accessories. The vanity cabinet has a handrail for hanging towels or clothes. It also has four supporting legs to ensure stability and dryness above the ground. The striking basin is user-friendly for everyday use and is a wonderful adornment for your living space. Fully handmade of graceful marble, the basin is extremely sturdy with an elegant look. Additionally, the washbasin is very easy to clean. The cabinet fits perfectly under your sink and makes bathroom storage quite convenient. Note: Marble is a natural product and colour differences might therefore occur. The real product might be lighter or darker than in the photos and sometimes there might be a mix of colours in the product. Important information - cabinet: . cabinet material: Solid teak wood with a water-based finish . Handle material: Steel with brush nickel finish . Basket material: Seagrass . Dimensions of cabinet: 132 x 45 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions of basket: 34 x 28 x 18 cm (L x W x H) . Hole diameter: 5 cm . Handrail length: 52.8 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Sink: . Colour: Black . Material: Marble . Dimensions: 45 x 30 x 12 cm (W x D x H) . Drain hole diameter: 4.5 cm . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Delivery contains: . 1 x Vanity cabinet . 2 x Sink . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here