Marketplace.
Bathroom Sink cabinet with Built-in Basin Sonoma Oak

Bathroom Sink cabinet with Built-in Basin Sonoma Oak

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£185.99

£185.99/each

Bathroom Sink cabinet with Built-in Basin Sonoma Oak
This stylish bathroom sink cabinet with a built-in basin, featuring spacious storage space, is an excellent addition to your bathroom, giving it a tidy and striking appearance! Sturdy material: The under sink cabinet is made of engineered wood, that is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage: The bathroom sink unit features 1 drawer, offering ample storage space to store items in your bathroom. Wall-mounted function: The bathroom cabinet can be wall-mounted to add extra storage space. That way, you can maximise your floor space and keep the area clean. Elegant basin: The bathroom basin is made of smooth ceramic that is long-lasting service and easy to clean. The glazed surface brings itself a modern yet elegant design. Practical overflow: The wash basin is equipped with an overflow-preventing option to allow the water out when it gets too full. Good to know:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. The faucet and push drainer with overflow function are included. The tap is a hot and cold tap, and if you have a need for hot water, a water heater must be connected. Important information - Bathroom sink cabinet: . Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 41 x 38.5 x 48 cm (W x D x H) . Built-in basin: . Colour: White . Material: Ceramic . Basin dimensions: 42 x 39 x 18 cm (L x W x H) . Ceramic edge thickness: 4 cm . Drain hole diameter: 4.5 cm . With an overflow . With faucet . Push drainer with overflow function . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bathroom sink cabinet . 1 x Built-in basin with faucet

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here