Sink cabinet with Built-in Basin Sonoma Oak Engineered Wood

This sink cabinet with a built-in basin is a perfect match for your bathroom or washroom with a striking, tidy appearance. The storage cabinet has 1 drawer, offering ample storage space to store items in your bathroom. It fits perfectly under the sink and makes bathroom storage quite convenient. Made of ceramic, the basin can not only serve as a vessel for daily use but also as an adornment in your living space. Thanks to its trendsetting and contemporary design, this washbasin will definitely suit any decor. An overflow is also equipped to flow water out when it gets too full. Its glazed surface brings itself a modern yet elegant design. Additionally, the cabinet and basin are easy to clean with a damp cloth. Please note: The tap and the drain are not included in the delivery. Important information - Sink cabinet: . Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 90 x 38.5 x 45 cm (W x D x H) . Built-in basin: . Colour: White . Material: Ceramic . Overall dimensions: 91 x 39.5 x 18.5 cm (L x W x H) . Ceramic edge thickness: 4 cm . Drain hole diameter: 4.5 cm . With an overflow . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Sink cabinet . 1 x Built-in basin