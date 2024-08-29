Marketplace.
Sink cabinet with Built-in Basin High Gloss Grey Engineered Wood

Sink cabinet with Built-in Basin High Gloss Grey Engineered Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£179.99

£179.99/each

Sink cabinet with Built-in Basin High Gloss Grey Engineered Wood
This sink cabinet with a built-in basin is a perfect match for your bathroom or washroom with a striking, tidy appearance. The cabinet is made of engineered wood, making it sturdy and stable. The storage cabinet has 1 compartment and 2 doors, offering ample space to store items. It fits perfectly under your sink and makes bathroom storage quite convenient. Made of ceramic, the basin can not only serve as a vessel for daily use but also as an adornment in your living space. Thanks to its trendsetting and contemporary design, this washbasin will definitely suit any decor. An overflow is also equipped to flow water out when it gets too full. Its glazed surface brings itself a modern yet elegant design. Additionally, the cabinet and basin are easy to clean with a damp cloth. Please note: The faucet and push drainer with overflow function are included in the delivery. Important information - Sink cabinet: . Colour: High gloss grey . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 41 x 38.5 x 46 cm (W x D x H) . Built-in basin: . Colour: White . Material: Ceramic . Overall dimensions: 42 x 39 x 18 cm (L x W x H) . Ceramic edge thickness: 4 cm . Drain hole diameter: 4.5 cm . With an overflow . With faucet . Push drainer with overflow function . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Sink cabinet . 1 x Built-in basin with faucet

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here