Bathroom Vanity cabinet Solid Pinewood 70x32x63 cm

This retro-style wooden vanity cabinet will add a touch of rustic charm to your bathroom. The cabinet has been designed to cover your washbasin's plumbing. This sturdy, stable and durable vanity cabinet was crafted from solid pinewood with the greatest care, and the craftsmanship adds to its spectacular vintage style. Important note: Colours and wood grains vary from piece to piece, making each of our furniture unique and slightly different from the next. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 70 x 32 x 63 cm (W x D x H) . With a large compartment . Vintage look . Easy to assemble . Warning: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here