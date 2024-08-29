Bathroom Sink cabinet with Built-in Basin Black

This stylish bathroom sink cabinet with a built-in basin, featuring spacious storage space, is an excellent addition to your bathroom, giving it a tidy and striking appearance! Sturdy material: The under sink cabinet is made of engineered wood, that is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage: The bathroom sink unit features 1 drawer, offering ample storage space to store items in your bathroom. Wall-mounted function: The bathroom cabinet can be wall-mounted to add extra storage space. That way, you can maximise your floor space and keep the area clean. Elegant basin: The bathroom basin is made of smooth ceramic that is long-lasting service and easy to clean. The glazed surface brings itself a modern yet elegant design. Practical overflow: The wash basin is equipped with an overflow-preventing option to allow the water out when it gets too full. Good to know:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. The faucet and push drainer with overflow function are included. The tap is a hot and cold tap, and if you have a need for hot water, a water heater must be connected. Important information - Bathroom sink cabinet: . Colour: Black . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 41 x 38.5 x 48 cm (W x D x H) . Built-in basin: . Colour: White . Material: Ceramic . Basin dimensions: 42 x 39 x 18 cm (L x W x H) . Ceramic edge thickness: 4 cm . Drain hole diameter: 4.5 cm . With an overflow . With faucet . Push drainer with overflow function . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bathroom sink cabinet . 1 x Built-in basin with faucet