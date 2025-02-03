Sink cabinet with Built-in Basin Smoked Oak Engineered Wood

This stylish sink cabinet with a built-in basin, featuring spacious storage space, is an excellent addition to your bathroom, giving it a tidy and striking appearance! Sturdy material: The under sink cabinet is made of engineered wood, that is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage: The bathroom sink unit features a drawer, offering ample storage space to store items in your bathroom. Practical design: The top of this bathroom cabinet is ideal for placing the sink. Wall-mounted function: The bathroom cabinet can be wall-mounted to add extra storage space. That way, you can maximise your floor space and keep the area clean. Overflow function: An overflow is also equipped to flow water out when it gets too full. Note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. The tap and the drain are not included in delivery. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Sink cabinet: . Colour: Smoked oak . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 41 x 38.5 x 45 cm (W x D x H) . Built-in basin: . Colour: White . Material: Ceramic . Overall dimensions: 42 x 39 x 18.5 cm (L x W x H) . Ceramic edge thickness: 4 cm . Drain hole diameter: 4.5 cm . With an overflow . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bathroom sink cabinet . 1 x Built-in basin

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)