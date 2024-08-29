Locker Cabinet 38x45x180 cm

This locker cabinet will not only be ideal for sports locker rooms or company changing rooms, but can also add a cool, industrial touch to your decor. With a large compartment with lockable door, this locker cabinet has ample storage space for keeping clothes and other personal belongings safe. The compartment has a shelf, a hanging bar and a name card holder. This locker cabinet is made of high-quality steel, making it durable as well as easy to clean. Assembly is really easy. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 38 x 45 x 180 cm (W x D x H) . With 1 name card holder, 1 hanging bar and 1 shelf (not adjustable) . With 1 lockable door (2 keys included) . With ventilation holes . Loading capacity per shelf: 25 kg . Total loading capacity: 60 kg . Assembly is really easy . Warning: To prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here