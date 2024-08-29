Bathroom Mirror Smoked Oak 60x10.5x45 cm Engineered Wood

Add a touch of aesthetically pleasing appearance with this mirror, which is perfectly suitable for your bathroom and any other room decor! Practical material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Made of engineered wood, this wall mirror is easy to clean. Ample storage space: This bathroom mirror features 3 shelves, offering ample space to easily accommodate your essential toiletries and bath items such as soaps, shampoo, toothpaste, etc. Wall-mounted mirror: The make up mirror can be wall-mounted to add extra storage space. That way, you can maximise your floor space and keep the area clean. Note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Important information - Colour: Smoked oak . Material: Engineered wood, acrylic . Dimensions: 60 x 10.5 x 45 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes