Marketplace.
Bathroom Vanity Cabinet with 2 Shelves 74x45x75 cm Solid Wood

Bathroom Vanity Cabinet with 2 Shelves 74x45x75 cm Solid Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£135.99

£135.99/each

Bathroom Vanity Cabinet with 2 Shelves 74x45x75 cm Solid Wood
This bathroom cabinet with 2 shelves looks terrific in its plain and simple style, which perfectly matches your bathroom decor. Solid teak wood: Solid teak wood is a beautiful natural material. It has been seasoned, kiln dried and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance. Spacious storage: Featuring 2 shelves, the bathroom vanity unit has enough space to store your daily essentials. Practical design: The bathroom vanity has a hole on the sturdy top surface, which is designed for your bathroom sink drain. Utility handrail: The bathroom cabinet has a handrail for the use of hanging towels or clothes. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. The sink is not included. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Material: Solid teak wood, steel with brushed nickel finish . Dimensions: 74 x 45 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Hole diameter: 5 cm . Handrail length: 52.8 cm . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here