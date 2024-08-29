Bathroom Vanity Cabinet with 2 Shelves 74x45x75 cm Solid Wood

This bathroom cabinet with 2 shelves looks terrific in its plain and simple style, which perfectly matches your bathroom decor. Solid teak wood: Solid teak wood is a beautiful natural material. It has been seasoned, kiln dried and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance. Spacious storage: Featuring 2 shelves, the bathroom vanity unit has enough space to store your daily essentials. Practical design: The bathroom vanity has a hole on the sturdy top surface, which is designed for your bathroom sink drain. Utility handrail: The bathroom cabinet has a handrail for the use of hanging towels or clothes. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. The sink is not included. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Material: Solid teak wood, steel with brushed nickel finish . Dimensions: 74 x 45 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Hole diameter: 5 cm . Handrail length: 52.8 cm . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here