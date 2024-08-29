Bathroom Mirror White 60x10.5x45 cm Engineered Wood

Add a touch of aesthetically pleasing into your bathroom with this mirror, which adds a contemporary style to any room! The wall mirror is made of engineered wood and acrylic, making it durable and stable. It features 3 Shelf, offering ample space to easily accommodate your essential toiletries and bath items such as soaps, shampoo, toothpaste, etc. Additionally, the mirror is also easy to clean with a damp cloth. Stylish and functional, this mirror is surely meant to make your room design authentic and exceptional! Important information - Colour: White . Material: Engineered wood, acrylic . Dimensions: 60 x 10.5 x 45 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully.