Wine Cabinet Honey Brown 45x34x100 cm Solid Wood Pine

This trendy wooden wine cabinet holds wine bottles, including everything necessary so you can enjoy a glass of wine at any time. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy frame: The wooden frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Ample storage space: The wine cupboard provides ample storage space to store your wine. It is ideal for holding up to 16 bottles of wine. It is also designed with a drawer and a compartment, which are suitable for keeping any other accessories. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Important information - Colour: Honey brown . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 45 x 34 x 100 cm (W x D x H) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)