Marketplace.
Globe Bar Wine Stand Eucalyptus Wood Blue

Globe Bar Wine Stand Eucalyptus Wood Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£184.99

£184.99/each

Globe Bar Wine Stand Eucalyptus Wood Blue
This elegant bar globe is ideal to store multiple bottles and glasses. Made of solid wood, it can be used at home, in the office or wherever you would like to receive guests in a classy manner. This globe bar stands on wheels so it‚Äôs easy to move around. It features an ancient world map. With a bottle and glass holder, it is perfect to hold multiple bottles and glasses. Please note that the bottles and glasses are not included. Important information - Colour: Blue and white . Material: Solid eucalyptus wood . Diameter of the globe: 36 cm . Dimensions (open): 47 x 47 x 102 cm (W x D x H) . Dimensions (not open): 47 x 47 x 88 cm (W x D x H) . Bottles and glasses: not included . Assembly required: Yes

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here