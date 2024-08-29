Wine Cabinet Grey 62x25x62 cm Solid Wood Pine

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Store, age and display your wine in style with this wooden wine cabinet! It is perfect for wine aficionados. Natural material: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Ample storage space: The wine cupboard provides ample storage space to store your wine. Sturdy frame: The wooden frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 62 x 25 x 62 cm (W x D x H) . Includes 4 holes . Features box shape . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

